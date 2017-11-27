Elton R. Bailey, left, and Eltron R. Bailey
Crime

Twin wanted in Richmond murder arrested in Lexington

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 09:03 PM

The second twin wanted in connection with a Richmond murder was arrested in Lexington on Monday, according to Richmond Police.

Elton Bailey, 27, was wanted on a charge of murder in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Jaicoati Dean, 21, according to police. His brother, Eltron Bailey, was arrested on the same charge by Lexington police earlier this month.

Dean died of a gunshot wound after a fight outside an apartment building on Foxhaven Drive in Richmond, the Madison County coroner said in October.

Elton Bailey was found Monday by the Central Kentucky Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, according to the Richmond Police Department. He was arrested on Honey Jay Court, according to the Fayette County jail website.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

