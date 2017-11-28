Richmond police search for ‘person of interest’ in death of woman

Richmond police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the Nov. 15 death of Tammy Masters Alexander.
Police are searching for Thomas “Gene” Mason, 61, who is wanted on several felony warrants, Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson said Tuesday in a news release.
The warrants include possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree bail-jumping.
Alexander, 52, was found about 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at apartments on Villa Drive, next to a commercial area used by Eastern Kentucky University students. She had been shot in the head.
Mason was possibly a boyfriend of Alexander, Richardson said.
Mason is known to drive a 1994 Toyota Corolla with Kentucky license plate 675-WYD, police said.
Police said anyone who sees Mason should not approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous. Call Richmond police at (859) 624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.
