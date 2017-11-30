Reports of shots fired near Lansdowne, Millcreek elementary schools

Police were scouring the area of Lansdowne Elementary School and Millcreek Elementary School on Thursday morning after multiple calls of shots being fired in the area.
Both elementary schools were in a heightened alert, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokewwoman Lisa Deffendall. Heightened alert means the students will be kept inside, and the outside will be kept secure. It’s a precautionary measure, she said.
The schools began their day at 7:45 a.m., and the reports of shots fired were called in just before the beginning of classes.
Lansdowne Elementary is at 366 Redding Road. Millcreek Elementary is at 1212 Reva Ridge Way. Both are in the 40517 ZIP code.
Police searched the area for about a half-hour, but couldn’t find anything. They left the area about 8:15 a.m..
Deffendell said at 8:20 a.m. that the heightened alert was to remain in effect “for a little while longer this morning.”
