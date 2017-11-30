Crime

Reports of shots fired near Lansdowne, Millcreek elementary schools

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 08:11 AM

Police were scouring the area of Lansdowne Elementary School and Millcreek Elementary School on Thursday morning after multiple calls of shots being fired in the area.

Both elementary schools were in a heightened alert, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokewwoman Lisa Deffendall. Heightened alert means the students will be kept inside, and the outside will be kept secure. It’s a precautionary measure, she said.

The schools began their day at 7:45 a.m., and the reports of shots fired were called in just before the beginning of classes.

Lansdowne Elementary is at 366 Redding Road. Millcreek Elementary is at 1212 Reva Ridge Way. Both are in the 40517 ZIP code.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police searched the area for about a half-hour, but couldn’t find anything. They left the area about 8:15 a.m..

Deffendell said at 8:20 a.m. that the heightened alert was to remain in effect “for a little while longer this morning.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine

    Denise Massey describes her experience getting injured from a shootout when she and her fiancé, Jimmy Brannon, traveled to Columbia, South Carolina for the University of Kentucky football game against University of South Carolina.

Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine

Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine 2:57

Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine
'He needs to be held accountable' 0:36

'He needs to be held accountable'
Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in South Carolina 2:13

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in South Carolina

View More Video