He said he was driving 111 mph because he worked for the FBI. It didn’t work.

A Lexington man was arrested in Spencer County because sheriff’s deputies say he told them he was an FBI agent when they caught him driving more than 100 miles per hour.
Robert Powell, 37, was clocked by radar going 111 miles per hour in a white Ford Crown Victoria near Elk Creek on Wednesday, according to the Spencer County sheriff’s office.
When a deputy got him to stop in a McDonald’s parking lot, he told them he was “a Lexington police officer, then he claimed to be on assignment with the FBI,” Spencer County Sheriff Buddy Stump told WKYT-TV.
The sheriff’s office released a photo of a black hand-held radio and a handgun that Powell had with him. The sheriff’s office said FBI agents interviewed Powell before he was taken to jail.
Never miss a local story.
The sheriff’s office says that anyone who was stopped by Powell should contact them.
Powell was being held in the Shelby County Detention Center Thursday on charges of impersonating a peace officer, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Comments