Man trying to stop a fight gets stabbed

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night, Lexington police said.
The stabbing happened during a disorder on West Seventh Street, said Lt. Matt Brotherton. Two people were fighting around 11:45 p.m. when a man tried to break up the fight, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The man was stabbed with a knife, WKYT reported.
Brotherton said the man was found with numerous stab wounds.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.
Trey Crumbie
