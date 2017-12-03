Crime

Man trying to stop a fight gets stabbed

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

December 03, 2017 09:59 PM

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night, Lexington police said.

The stabbing happened during a disorder on West Seventh Street, said Lt. Matt Brotherton. Two people were fighting around 11:45 p.m. when a man tried to break up the fight, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The man was stabbed with a knife, WKYT reported.

Brotherton said the man was found with numerous stab wounds.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

