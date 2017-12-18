Felix Edil Rivera-Rodrigues
Trial of man accused in fatal shooting near Gainesway Farm begins

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 09:43 PM

The trial of a man accused in the 2015 shooting death of a man near Gainesway Farm began on Monday.

Alejandro Dominguez-Hernandez, 23, was found dead on the night of Jan. 26, 2015, on Johnston Road, which connects Paris Pike and Bryan Station Road. He was shot multiple times and left in the back seat of a car.

Felix Edil Rivera-Rodrigues, who was 20 at the time, is charged with his murder and trafficking of cocaine, according to court documents. In opening statements, Rivera-Rodrigues’ attorney told jurors that he did not dispute his client’s involvement in the trafficking of drugs, but said that there was no proof that he had been involved in the death of Dominguez-Hernandez.

During their own opening, prosecutors played audio clips of conversations in which Rivera-Rodrigues recounted the shooting to an undercover detective.

His defense attorney told jurors that Rivera-Rodrigues had only told people he’d been a part of the shooting for “street cred.”

The trial is expected to continue for four days in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

