Lexington man gets 20 years for having a minor send explicit images

A Lexington man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he admitted to coercing a minor to take and send sexually explicit images.
Steven Michael Smith, 35, will serve the 20 year federal sentence concurrently with a 15 year sentence he was given for convictions of third-degree rape and sexual abuse in Madison County in 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Smith must serve 85 percent of his federal sentence and will be supervised for life upon release.
It was also announced Tuesday that a Boyd County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a conviction on charges of knowingly distributing child pornography. Steven Darrell Duncil, 36, had previous convictions of solicitation of a minor and must serve 85 percent of his federal sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
