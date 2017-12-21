‘Gypsy Sisters’ star in Fayette jail after being charged with theft

A star of TLC’s “Gypsy Sisters” is being held in the Fayette County jail after being arrested on charges of theft, according to records and media reports.
Mellie Jeanette Lee, known on the show as Mellie Stanley, was booked into the jail on Wednesday and is facing charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception of $10,000 or more and unlawful access to a computer, according to the jail. The charges were filed in Fayette County on Nov. 27, according to court documents.
Lee is accused of using a coupon scam to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, TMZ reports.
Lee was in the Lake Charles Correction Center in Louisiana prior to being arrested on the Lexington charges, according to the jail website.
Lee was also featured in TV show “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding,” according to IMDB.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
