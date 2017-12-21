Mellie Jeanette Lee
Crime

‘Gypsy Sisters’ star in Fayette jail after being charged with theft

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 21, 2017 05:31 PM

A star of TLC’s “Gypsy Sisters” is being held in the Fayette County jail after being arrested on charges of theft, according to records and media reports.

Mellie Jeanette Lee, known on the show as Mellie Stanley, was booked into the jail on Wednesday and is facing charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception of $10,000 or more and unlawful access to a computer, according to the jail. The charges were filed in Fayette County on Nov. 27, according to court documents.

Lee is accused of using a coupon scam to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us, TMZ reports.

Lee was in the Lake Charles Correction Center in Louisiana prior to being arrested on the Lexington charges, according to the jail website.

Lee was also featured in TV show “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding,” according to IMDB.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

