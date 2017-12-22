Felix Rivera-Rodrigues was convicted Thursday of complicity in the murder of Alejandro Dominguez-Hernandez in January 2015. He also was convicted of drug trafficking.
Felix Rivera-Rodrigues was convicted Thursday of complicity in the murder of Alejandro Dominguez-Hernandez in January 2015. He also was convicted of drug trafficking. Fayette County jail
Felix Rivera-Rodrigues was convicted Thursday of complicity in the murder of Alejandro Dominguez-Hernandez in January 2015. He also was convicted of drug trafficking. Fayette County jail

Crime

Jury returns guilty verdicts in 2015 slaying near Gainesway Farm

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

December 22, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:53 PM

After hours of deliberation Thursday night, jurors found Felix Edil Rivera-Rodrigues, the Lexington man accused in the 2015 shooting death of Alejandro Dominguez-Hernandez, guilty of complicity to commit murder and four counts of drug trafficking.

Dominguez-Hernandez, 23, was found dead the night of Jan. 26, 2015, on Johnston Road, which connects Paris Pike and Bryan Station Road near Gainesway Farm.

Rivera-Rodrigues told a confidential informant details about the shooting that only someone who participated would know, Fayette County assistant commonwealth’s attorney Andrea Williams said in her closing argument.

Rivera-Rodriguez told the informant about a gunfight that night involving multiple shooters; said the victim was shot in the face, which was true; and knew details about the caliber of guns used, Williams said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He knew what guns were used because he was out there using one of those guns,” Williams told the jury.

Dominguez-Hernandez was killed because he was moving into the territory of Rivera-Rodrigues’ father-in-law, who was sent to prison for drug trafficking, Williams said.

But defense attorney Tucker Richardson said there were other people who wanted to harm Dominguez-Hernandez. Richardson argued that the prosecution was “grasping at straws” because there was no physical evidence to tie Rivera-Rodriguez to the death.

“The bottom line is they don’t know who, they don’t know when, they don’t know where, and they don’t know why,” Richardson said.

The jury began deliberations shortly after 6 p.m. They were instructed to consider a range of possible offenses, including intentional murder, wanton murder, second-degree manslaughter and eight other offenses.

The defense acknowledged in closing arguments that Rivera-Rodriguez is guilty of four counts of trafficking in cocaine.

The jury recommended a prison sentence of 25 years on complicity to murder, according to Richardson, as well as 10 years each for the four trafficking counts. The sentences would run concurrently. If the sentence is approved by the judge, it will be 20 years until Rivera-Rodriguez is eligible for parole.

The sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

    The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV.

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video