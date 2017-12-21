‘The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.’ Father forgives two for death of his son.

More Videos 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody Pause 0:37 Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:12 What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'We must forgive.' A father explains decision to forgive two convicted in his son's death Steven Pelphrey explains why he forgave Trustin Jones and Robert Guernsey during their sentencings for the 2013 murder and robbery of his son, Derek. Steven Pelphrey explains why he forgave Trustin Jones and Robert Guernsey during their sentencings for the 2013 murder and robbery of his son, Derek. gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Steven Pelphrey explains why he forgave Trustin Jones and Robert Guernsey during their sentencings for the 2013 murder and robbery of his son, Derek. gkocher1@herald-leader.com