Crime

16-year-old boy charged in connection with string of gas station robberies

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

December 22, 2017 05:01 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:04 PM

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of gas station robberies that were reported last month, according to Lexington police.

The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to police. He was already in the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges when the robbery charges were filed.

He is accused of robbing a Circle K on Nov. 26, and a Thorntons, Super America and Speedway on Nov. 28, according to police. In each case, witnesses reported that a male suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

Earlier this month, police provided surveillance video from the string of robberies in hopes of locating a suspect.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

