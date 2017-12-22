16-year-old boy charged in connection with string of gas station robberies

More Videos 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody Pause 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 0:26 'We must forgive.' A father explains decision to forgive two convicted in his son's death 0:37 Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:12 What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? The description of the robbers, the weapon and the method of operation is similar for each case, according to police: One or two unknown men dressed in hooded sweatshirts entered a gas station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The description of the robbers, the weapon and the method of operation is similar for each case, according to police: One or two unknown men dressed in hooded sweatshirts entered a gas station, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Video provided by Lexington police

