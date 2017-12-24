A Lexington inmate was on the run for more than five months. He was caught on Christmas Eve.

An inmate who allegedly escaped from a Lexington prison has been caught after being on the run for more than five months.
Jason Lindbloom, an inmate who allegedly walked away from the minimum-security Blackburn Correctional Complex prison on the evening of July 9 was apprehended at about 4:40 a.m Sunday in Carroll County, according to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Lindbloom, 40, was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple drug trafficking charges out of Boone, Gallatin and Carroll counties, according to a July press release from when he allegedly escaped. He would have been eligible for parole in August 2019.
Lindbloom allegedly left the prison with another inmate, Jason Prater, who was caught in August. Lindbloom was lodged in the Carroll County jail.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
