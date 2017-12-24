Crime

A Lexington inmate was on the run for more than five months. He was caught on Christmas Eve.

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

December 24, 2017 11:55 AM

An inmate who allegedly escaped from a Lexington prison has been caught after being on the run for more than five months.

Jason Lindbloom, an inmate who allegedly walked away from the minimum-security Blackburn Correctional Complex prison on the evening of July 9 was apprehended at about 4:40 a.m Sunday in Carroll County, according to a press release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Lindbloom, 40, was serving an 18-year sentence for multiple drug trafficking charges out of Boone, Gallatin and Carroll counties, according to a July press release from when he allegedly escaped. He would have been eligible for parole in August 2019.

Lindbloom allegedly left the prison with another inmate, Jason Prater, who was caught in August. Lindbloom was lodged in the Carroll County jail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

    The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV.

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video