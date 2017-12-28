Crime

Scott County deputy shot suspect after three-county chase, police say

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

December 28, 2017 10:04 AM

Woodford County

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a pickup truck driver who led police on a three-county chase Thursday that ended on a farm on Pisgah Pike in Woodford County, state police said.

The driver was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he was in serious condition Thursday, said Trooper Bernis Napier, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 12.

The shooting occurred after a crash about 7:30 a.m. near the Midway exit on Interstate 64, police said. A black Ford F-150 left the scene of the crash. Napier could not say if anyone was injured in the initial crash.

Scott County deputies found the truck on Ironworks Road in Scott County. The truck did not stop for deputies, Napier said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chase went through Scott and Fayette Counties before ending at the Woodford County farm near the Fayette County line. At the end of the pursuit, Scott County deputies confronted the man inside the truck, according to state police. During that confrontation, a deputy fired his weapon, Napier said.

More than one shot was fired, but police did not say if the driver was shot more than once. Napier said details about the shooting were under investigation.

The officer, a five-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by state police detectives and the agency’s Critical Incident Response Team, police said.

The names of the driver and the deputy were not released.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, such as Lexington police and the Woodford County’s Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the investigation. Police also used a drone to help with the investigation.

“They’ve got drones in the air,” Napier said. “They’re also collecting evidence out of the (suspect’s) truck.”

171228Shootingcb137

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

    The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Tuesday following his capture in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m. and then escorted to an SUV.

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video