Lexington police officer taken to hospital after assault

By Karla Ward

December 28, 2017 08:02 PM

Two Lexington police officers suffered minor injuries Thursday after being assaulted by a drug suspect.

The officers approached a vehicle suspected of drug activity in the parking lot of the Super 8 hotel on Buena Vista Road about 5:15 p.m., said police Lt. Paul Boyles.

The suspect in the vehicle tried to flee, then fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody, Boyles said.

He said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was charged with trafficking marijuana and two counts of third-degree assault.

Boyles said both officers sustained minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

