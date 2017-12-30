Jerome Horton
Crime

Man accused of setting fire to house with three kids inside

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

December 30, 2017 03:35 PM

A Clark County man was arrested after police say he set fire to a house with three children inside.

Witnesses told Winchester police that Jerome Horton threatened to blow up a house on West Washington Street and was seen outside a bedroom window at the house, where a concrete block was thrown through a window and the blinds were set on fire, WKYT-TV reported.

Three children, ages 4, 6 and 8, were inside the house.

Officers told the television station that they found Horton, who smelled of gasoline and had only one shoe on, riding in a passenger car and trying to leave the area. Police said the other shoe was left behind at the house.

Horton, 39, was arrested Saturday and was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree arson.

He was being held on $50,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

