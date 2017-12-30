Man accused of setting fire to house with three kids inside

A Clark County man was arrested after police say he set fire to a house with three children inside.
Witnesses told Winchester police that Jerome Horton threatened to blow up a house on West Washington Street and was seen outside a bedroom window at the house, where a concrete block was thrown through a window and the blinds were set on fire, WKYT-TV reported.
Three children, ages 4, 6 and 8, were inside the house.
Officers told the television station that they found Horton, who smelled of gasoline and had only one shoe on, riding in a passenger car and trying to leave the area. Police said the other shoe was left behind at the house.
Never miss a local story.
Horton, 39, was arrested Saturday and was being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree arson.
He was being held on $50,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments