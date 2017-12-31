Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after gun jams

A Lexington man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after his gun malfunctioned, police said.
The alleged attempted murder took place in the 500 block of Ohio Street shortly after noon Saturday, according to an arrest citation. The alleged victim told police that William Higgins pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger several times, but the gun jammed. The victim then ran away to call police.
Police found Higgins later that afternoon in the 400 block of Chestnut Street with marijuana and cash, but no gun.
The victim told police that Higgins was his former drug dealer, the citation read. Higgins also has a prior first-degree assault charge against the victim.
Higgins, 33, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking less than eight ounces of marijuana. He was lodged in the Lexington jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned 1 p.m. Tuesday in Fayette County.
