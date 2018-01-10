‘He’s going to run out of moves.’ A mom closes in on finding daughter kidnapped 2.5 years ago.

Instead of two years of making memories with her daughter, Melinda Riddle McCoy has spent that time wondering where her teen daughter is and what she is like now.
The last time she saw Emma was July 8, 2015, and she says “visions from this day are forever burned in my mind.”
About six weeks later, Melinda McCoy says, her ex-husband took their daughter to Turkey, and since then, she’s been engaged in an international battle to get her back home. Emma will turn 16 in February.
An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in London this week accuses Michael Gregory McCoy of international parental kidnapping.
Melinda McCoy, who grew up in Perry County and now lives in New York, said in an interview that she doesn’t know where her daughter is.
A motion by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Rosenberg that was filed last month asks for certified copies of a sealed arrest warrant issued for Michael McCoy on July 27, the same day he was indicted. The U.S. attorney says the copies of the warrant “are needed for the extradition request” for McCoy.
Melinda McCoy said in an interview Tuesday that she has received no word of McCoy’s arrest or whereabouts.
She has shared part of her story through her website, TeamBabyCakes.com, where she says that she learned that her daughter had been taken out of the country only “after they were long gone.”
Melinda McCoy said in the interview that she and her ex-husband were living in different states and shared joint custody at the time he left with Emma.
Her husband’s family, McCoy says on her website, told her that “they were on vacation in the Mediterranean and they did not know his plans or whereabouts but they were sure Emma and her father would return in October.”
But October came and went.
And then Christmas gifts lay unwrapped.
Birthdays passed, and Melinda McCoy baked cakes that her daughter wasn’t there to eat.
“They never came back,” McCoy said in an interview.
She said she contacted the authorities and began the process of trying to bring Emma home.
“I’ve been working on this every single day for two and a half years,” she said.
Michael McCoy was ordered at least twice to appear in Perry County Circuit Court with Emma, but he didn’t show up, and an order for his arrest was issued.
At one point, Melinda McCoy traveled to Turkey alone to go before a judge to try to get Emma back. But she said she arrived only to learn that Michael McCoy had left the country.
“When I came home, I found out he had gone to the Netherlands,” she said.
McCoy accused her ex-husband of being manipulative and emotionally abusive during their relationship.
“This is basically my punishment for not going back to the very unhappy relationship,” she said.
While she waits to see Emma again, McCoy said she’s tried to educate herself about parental alienation, in which children of divorced couples are manipulated by one parent to inflict hostility against the other.
She said she wants to raise awareness of the problem among other parents. She’s worked with a psychologist, and she has resources lined up to help Emma, too.
“It’s not going to be easy for any of us,” she said.
Meanwhile, she imagines how Emma is growing and changing.
When she left, she was into Minecraft and other computer games.
“I have to take what I knew of her at the time and morph it into what I think she would be,” McCoy said.
When Emma returns, McCoy said her first priority will be reconnecting ith her daughter.
“I’m very confident that she will come home,” McCoy said. “It’s been a chess game, but he’s going to run out of moves.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
