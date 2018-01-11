Two men were found dead in a car in September. Now, police have made an arrest.

An arrest was made Wednesday night stemming from a double murder last September in Lexington.
Jose Olascoaga and Marco Antonio Tunai Ortiz were found dead Sept. 14 in a vehicle on the 400 block of Blue Sky Parkway, according to court records.
During the course of the investigation, police found that the two men were seen alive three days before their bodies were discovered, according to court records. Detectives found that their cellphones transmitted signals at the crime scene but then traveled away from there together, according to court records.
Olascoaga and Ortiz’s cellphones weren’t found with their bodies, records show.
In December, detectives found a witness, who said that on Sept. 11, Rosario Diaz-Barraza entered and left a building on Blue Sky Parkway where the two men are thought to have been killed, court documents show. The witness said he saw Diaz-Barraza leave the building with multiple cellphones, according to court records.
The witness’s story was corroborated by surveillance video, according to court records.
Nothing in police records indicates how the victims were moved from the building to the vehicle.
Detectives found that Diaz-Barraza’s cellphone transmissions followed the same path as the victims on the same date and time of the killings, according to police records.
The cause of the men’s deaths have not been disclosed.
Diaz-Barraza was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of tampering evidence, court documents show. He is being held in the Fayette County jail.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
