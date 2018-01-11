The Kroger store in the Tates Creek Centre in Lexington. Police said a man robbed the store Wednesday night and used pepper spray on an employee. He also threatened an employee with a rifle after leaving the store.
The Kroger store in the Tates Creek Centre in Lexington. Police said a man robbed the store Wednesday night and used pepper spray on an employee. He also threatened an employee with a rifle after leaving the store. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
The Kroger store in the Tates Creek Centre in Lexington. Police said a man robbed the store Wednesday night and used pepper spray on an employee. He also threatened an employee with a rifle after leaving the store. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Crime

Armed man targets Kroger, Walgreens; employee hit with pepper spray

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 08:34 AM

A man robbed a Kroger store in Lexington, used pepper spray on an employee and threatened someone with a rifle Wednesday night, according to police.

The robber pusheda clerk and stole cigarettes about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Kroger on Tates Creek Road, police said. The man then used pepper spray on an employee and ran to his vehicle, police said. He pulled a rifle from his car and pointed it toward a store employee before leaving, according to police.

About 90 minutes later, the same man, carrying a rifle, walked in and out of Walgreens on Pink Pigeon Parkway, but police were unable to catch him before he drove off, LEX 18 reported.

Police used K-9 units and a helicopter to search Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to WKYT. People in the area aren’t in any immediate danger, police told WKYT.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

    The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Dec. 5 after he was captured in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m., and then was escorted to an SUV.

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video