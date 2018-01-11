‘You will die tonight.’ Victim survives brutal attack. Woman charged.

A woman arrested Wednesday night is charged with brutally assaulting and threatening another woman.
The attack occurred on Dec. 23 at a residence on Florida Street after the victim called the police about a man at her home who was belligerently drunk and refusing to leave, according to court records.
Later that night, Zenobia Waide-Dansby, 53, arrived at the victim’s home, where she had stayed the previous three days, according to court documents. Dansby immediately began to argue with the victim about calling the police on the drunk man, records show.
Dansby is accused of seriously injuring the victim by throwing her to the ground, punching her several times with a closed fist and striking her with a brass lamp and vase, Dansby’s arrest citation said.
Dansby allegedly stomped on the victim while wearing steel toe boots and stabbed the victim with a knife, court documents say.
The woman allegedly placed shopping bags over the victim’s head two or three times, causing her to lose consciousness momentarily, documents show. Dansby also restrained the victim with electrical cords.
Dansby is accused of threatening the victim during the assault, telling her:
“I will rip your eye out.”
“I can’t let you live.”
“You will die tonight.”
“You will bleed out.”
The victim suffered at least two puncture wounds to her forearms, bruises to her ribs, severe bruising to her face, a laceration under her left eye and on the left side of her head, knots on her head and hemorrhaging to her right eye caused by suffocation.
Dansby was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
