Quadarius Wright
Quadarius Wright
Quadarius Wright

Crime

Warrant issued for suspect in shooting on Daniel Court

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 05:51 PM

Lexington police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting off Versailles Road Tuesday afternoon.

Quadarius Rashad Wright, 20, is wanted for first-degree assault in the shooting of a man who was sitting in a passenger car in the 2000 block of Daniel Court at 1:34 p.m., police said in a news release.

The man suffered serious injuries.

Police said Wright and the victim were acquaintances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about where Wright is should call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

    The FBI regained custody of fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn on Dec. 5 after he was captured in Honduras over the weekend. Within hours, he was back in Lexington, landing just after 7 p.m., and then was escorted to an SUV.

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video