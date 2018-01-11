Warrant issued for suspect in shooting on Daniel Court

Lexington police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting off Versailles Road Tuesday afternoon.
Quadarius Rashad Wright, 20, is wanted for first-degree assault in the shooting of a man who was sitting in a passenger car in the 2000 block of Daniel Court at 1:34 p.m., police said in a news release.
The man suffered serious injuries.
Police said Wright and the victim were acquaintances.
Anyone with information about where Wright is should call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
