Crime

Woman suffers potential head wound in shooting on Douglas Avenue

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 10:11 PM

A woman was injured in a shooting at Douglas Avenue and Chiles Avenue Thursday night.

Police were called to the area off Georgetown Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Lexington police Lt. Matt Brotherton said the shooting occurred in the street.

“We believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other, that there was a relationship between them,” he said.

The woman’s condition was not immediately known.

In scanner traffic, emergency responders indicated that the woman may have been shot in the head but was conscious when they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was thought to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

