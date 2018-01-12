Crime

Three juveniles arrested in the shooting death of a Lexington 16-year-old

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

January 12, 2018 04:59 PM

Three juveniles have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death of a 16-year-old on East Sixth Street last year, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Floyd Dunn III was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of East Sixth Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to police. He died the next day at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Those charged include two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, according to police. The 16-year-old is also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with two gas station robberies that occurred earlier this month.

All three are being held in the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn

    Former disability lawyer Eric C. Conn was captured Dec. 2 at a Pizza Hut in Honduras after six months on the lam, according to the FBI.

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 8:03

FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn
Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody
Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 1:52

Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected?

View More Video