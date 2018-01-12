Three juveniles arrested in the shooting death of a Lexington 16-year-old

Three juveniles have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death of a 16-year-old on East Sixth Street last year, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Floyd Dunn III was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of East Sixth Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to police. He died the next day at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Those charged include two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, according to police. The 16-year-old is also charged with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with two gas station robberies that occurred earlier this month.
All three are being held in the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
