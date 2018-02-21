Laurel County man accused of saying he would be ‘the next school shooter’

After days of numerous threats reportedly being made by students against Kentucky schools, a 25-year-old Laurel County man was arrested on Wednesday and accused of saying he would become “the next school shooter,” according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Lee Davenport of Girdler is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center, according to the jail’s website.
The threat Davenport is accused of making was heard by a co-worker who reported the incident to a supervisor, according to the sheriff’s office. Davenport admitted to making the statement, the sheriff’s office said.
Since the weekend, more than a dozen students have been accused of making threats against their schools across Kentucky. Several of the accused students have been charged with terroristic threatening.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
