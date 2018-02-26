‘Trigger pullers’ targeted. Local crackdown aims to get ‘the worst’ into federal prisons.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:16 Get the most violent criminals off local streets for as long as possible Pause 0:32 Surveillance video: Lexington Police searching for suspects in these armed robberies 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 8:03 FBI details capture of fugitive Eric Conn 1:52 Are these five Lexington gas station robberies connected? 2:57 Kentucky shooting victim considers herself lucky bullet missed her spine 0:36 'He needs to be held accountable' 2:13 Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in South Carolina 0:29 Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, explained a reboot of a program that goes after violent criminals with the strongest possible charges and gets them in federal prisons where they have to serve longer sentences than state prison inmates. The program includes Lexington police and prosecutors, the Fayette sheriff's office and the U.S. attorney's office. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, explained a reboot of a program that goes after violent criminals with the strongest possible charges and gets them in federal prisons where they have to serve longer sentences than state prison inmates. The program includes Lexington police and prosecutors, the Fayette sheriff's office and the U.S. attorney's office. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com