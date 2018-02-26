Help police solve arson

Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of arson. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 4, Lexington firefighters responded to 219 East Third Street for a call that a vehicle was on fire. After investigation, it was discovered that the fire was intentionally started in the vehicle.
Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the suspect alerting the fire department stationed on Third Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s suspect of the week is Keith Jefferson (see picture below), who has appeared in Lexington’s Most Wanted since early January.
Jefferson, 25, is wanted for wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, violation of a Kentucky domestic violence order, receiving stolen property, second-degree assault and intimidating a witness. Additional felony charges are pending.
Several attempts have been made to apprehend Jefferson but he has fled from officers.
Jefferson is 6 feet tall and 260 pounds.
If you have information about Jefferson, call Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020. There is a cash reward and you may remain completely anonymous.
