The state paid her $30,000-plus to care for her disabled sister. She didn’t, jury says

A Fayette County jury found a woman guilty Thursday of billing the government more than $30,000 for hours she didn’t work caring for her disabled sister.
Amy Rector, 40, of Lexington was indicted last year on felony theft and devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program.
Rector was paid through that program for the personal care services she provided to her adult sister, Michelle Miller, who cannot speak and who needs someone to dress, feed and bathe her.
The jury later recommended a five-year sentence on the theft conviction and one year in prison on the fraud charge, to be served concurrently for a total of five years. Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine set final sentencing for April 13.
Surveillance by investigators and statements from Miller and Rector’s father and mother, Roy Miller and Cathy Brothers, confirmed that Rector did not work the hours that she recorded on time sheets.
When Rector learned she was under investigation, Rector reportedly told her mother, “If we all tell the same thing, they’re not going to be able to prove anything.”
In his closing statement to the jury, defense attorney Eric Ray argued that Rector was improperly trained on billing, and so she could not be found guilty of fraud or theft.
In their testimonies, Roy Miller and Brothers contradicted their statements to investigators and said Rector worked her hours.
The parents changed their stories because they didn’t want to play a role in their daughter becoming a convicted felon, argued Assistant Attorney General Ashley Morgan in her closing.
“No one should be paid over $30,000 for work they didn’t do,” Morgan told the jury.
The jury returned its guilty verdict in two hours.
