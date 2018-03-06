Ex-student with a gun arrested in parking lot of Kentucky school, officials say

A former student was arrested after he was found with a gun in the parking lot at an Eastern Kentucky high school Tuesday.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and officials at Betsy Layne High School learned at about 1:45 p.m. that a former student might be on the way to the school with a gun.
The boy was found in the parking lot by the school resource officer and school officials, according to the sheriff’s department.
With the help of a police dog, deputies searched his vehicle and found a handgun, ammunition, scales, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s department reported.
The former student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility.
The sheriff’s office said students were not in any immediate danger during the incident, “thanks to all the recent planning and discussions” among officials with the school system, county government and law enforcement.
