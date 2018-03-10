Juvenile charged in connection with fire at Bourbon alternative school

A juvenile has been taken into custody and charged in connection with a Friday night fire that damaged an alternative school in Bourbon County, Kentucky State Police said Saturday.
The juvenile was lodged at a juvenile facility in Fayette County, said Trooper Charles Loudermilk, public affairs officer for the state police post in Dry Ridge.
Loudermilk said a state police arson investigator called him about 11 p.m. Friday to say he was on his way to the scene.
Loudermilk did not know the age of the juvenile or the exact charges but said he will release more information Saturday after he speaks with the investigator.
Battalion chiefs for the Paris Fire Department, who went to the fire on Bethlehem Road, were not immediately available for comment Saturday morning.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
