Stick apparently intended to inflict pain found in home where grandparents were arrested

A Whitley County sheriff’s deputy found a knife and a stick with unusual writing on it inside a home where two grandparents were arrested early Saturday after a child called for help.
The sheriff’s office said a child at a residence on Ky. 779 in the Rockholds community called 911 at about 4 a.m. because “a physical confrontation was occurring.”
When a deputy arrived, he “heard yelling and screaming,” and inside the home he found a man and woman “who had visible injuries and the smell of alcoholic beverage about their persons,” along with two children under 15 years old.
The children told the deputy that the adults, Scott Powers, 55, and Teresa Bunch, 51, were their grandparents.
During the investigation, the deputy recovered a knife, as well as a piece of wood with nails sticking out of it. The wood had writing on it, including the words “pain/may cause death.”
Powers and Bunch were arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center on charges of fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Social services workers also responded to the home.
