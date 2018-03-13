More Videos

Versailles police detective Keith Ford questioned Ronald Exantus after he stabbed Logan Tipton to death Dec. 7, 2015. The footage was shown Tuesday to jurors at the Exantus trial in Fayette County Circuit Court. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Versailles police detective Keith Ford questioned Ronald Exantus after he stabbed Logan Tipton to death Dec. 7, 2015. The footage was shown Tuesday to jurors at the Exantus trial in Fayette County Circuit Court. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Crime

Nurse’s behavior was odd before he stabbed Kentucky child, ex-girlfriend testifies

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

March 13, 2018 01:27 PM

Ronald Exantus exhibited increasingly erratic behavior in the days before he left Indianapolis and stabbed a 6-year-old Versailles boy to death, according to trial testimony Tuesday.

The prosecution rested and the defense began presenting its case that Exantus, a dialysis nurse, was insane at the time he drove to Versailles, entered the Tipton house and killed the boy in his bed. The boy died in minutes from stab wounds to his head, neck and back, a medical examiner testified.

The prosecution says insanity is not a defense because the psychotic state of Exantus was self-induced by synthetic drugs. Exantus was lost on his way to Florida when he found the unlocked Tipton house in a neighborhood where he parked because he told police it reminded him of “Grey’s Anatomy,” according to previous testimony.

Lauren Burgess of Indianapolis was the first defense witness Tuesday. She had lived with Exantus for about a year before the December 2015 Versailles attack. She had dated him since September 2013.

Burgess said she and Exantus would smoke marijuana that she would buy. He had never exhibited adverse effects, she said.

logantipton

Burgess said she’d noticed that Exantus had stopped eating, and his behavior was especially odd at an Indianapolis church service where her father was baptized.

Burgess and her parents, William and Lisa Burgess, all testified that Exantus was agitated and crying.

“He kept rambling on, saying things that didn’t make sense,” Lisa Burgess said. “He said things like ‘I look death in the face every day.’”

After the church service, Exantus “kind of collapsed on one knee and asked Lauren to marry him but he was crying hysterically,” Lisa Burgess testified.

Lauren Burgess said the proposal came “from out of the blue” because they had not discussed marriage.

Keith Eardley, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, played a 911 recording Monday during the murder trial of Ronald Exantus in Fayette County Circuit Court. Koral Tipton, 11, reported a man broke into her family's home. Her 6-year-old brother, Logan, died in the attack. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Later, Exantus and Lauren’s family ate at a Taco Bell. Exantus was “still babbling about work and how much he loved his patients,” William Burgess said.

Later still, Exantus told Lauren, “I don’t want to be with you. I don’t want to marry you.”

During cross-examination from Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Eardley, Lauren Burgess acknowledged that Exantus had shown no unusual behavior when they went to a jewelry store to shop for a wedding ring.

On the night of Dec. 6, 2015, Exantus grabbed his shoes and left the Indianapolis apartment he shared with Lauren Burgess.

The next day, Indianapolis police officers came to the apartment. They told Lauren that Exantus had been arrested and that they were checking on her because Exantus had told police in Kentucky that “he had killed her.”

Police body camera footage from one of the officers who responded to the stabbing of Logan Tipton in 2015 was played for the jury Monday as testimony started in the murder trial of Ronald Exantus. This edited footage shows an officer meeting the ambulance and leading Exantus to a police car. The trial is being held in Lexington. The boy was killed in a bedroom at his Versailles home. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

The recording plays like a nightmarish fever dream as screams and cursings are heard amid stretches of light and darkness.

“Why don’t you show some remorse?” a man’s voice tells Exantus as he is led to a police cruiser.

“What the hell did you do to that little boy?” another voice demands.

Dr. William Ralston, chief medical examiner for Kentucky, testified that Logan Tipton died of multiple sharp force injuries to his head, neck and back.

A metal fragment was removed from one wound to the back of the boy’s head, Ralston said.

He said the boy died of blood loss in the matter of minutes.

Testimony will resume this afternoon in Fayette Circuit Court. The trial was moved from Versailles to Lexington because of pretrial publicity.

Versailles police detective Keith Ford, Lt. Michael Fortney, and officer Scott Cottingham spoke as witnesses to the prosecution of Ronald Exantus for murdering a 6 year old boy in 2015. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Opening arguments Monday in the murder trial of Ronald Exantus detailed the last moments of Logan Tipton's life and sought to explain what led Exantus to a Versailles house where he knew no one. Prosecutor Keith Eardley described the case against the Indianapolis nurse and his attorney Bridget Hofler blamed mental illness. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

