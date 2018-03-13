Man pleads guilty in 2008 death of Nicholasville furniture store owner

A Nicholasville man entered a guilty plea Tuesday to the death of Mark Dunn in May 2008.
David Peel, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, bail jumping, second-degree escape, tampering with a prison monitoring device and trafficking in heroin, the state attorney general’s office said in a release.
Prosecutors recommended a 20-year sentence. Final sentencing before Jessamine Circuit Judge Hunter Daugherty is scheduled for April 9.
Dunn, 45, was found May 6, 2008, in his charred pickup truck on Hunter’s Ferry Road in Jessamine County. He had been shot in the face before the vehicle was set on fire. Dunn was identified two days later with the help of dental records.
Never miss a local story.
At the time of his death, Dunn and his wife, Paula, operated Best Choice Furniture & Variety, a Nicholasville store that bought and sold used furniture.
Peel was indicted in 2014 on charges of murder and first-degree robbery. He and another man, Odis D. Henson, now 49, were also charged in 2014 with second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in the killing of Dunn. Henson said in 2015 that Peel was the shooter.
Henson was sentenced to 10 years on the arson and five years on the tampering charge. He is an inmate at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments