Man who killed boy has ‘major mental illness,’ but doctor couldn’t say what kind

A psychologist who evaluated Ronald Exantus concluded that he has “a major mental illness” and was undergoing a psychotic episode when he stabbed 6-year-Logan Tipton to death in Versailles.
On the fifth day of testimony in the Exantus trial, Dr. Kenneth Benedict could not specify what type of illness Exantus has, but he said it could be schizophrenia.
The testimony is the foundation of the defense, which acknowledges that Exantus, an Indianapolis nurse, killed the boy in December 2015 but argues he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.
The prosecution will cross-examine Benedict when the trial resumes Thursday afternoon. The prosecution argues that Exantus was the cause of his own psychosis because he took drugs, possibly synthetic marijuana or something else, before getting lost in Versailles on the way to Florida to see his mother.
If Exantus is found guilty of murder, he could face the death penalty.
Benedict acknowledged that substance-abuse psychotic disorder “certainly needs to be considered” as a possibility.
But Benedict’s personal opinion is that “that is not the most likely diagnosis.”
The jury also heard from Exantus’s sister, Maggie, who entered the courtroom weeping. She cried off and on through her brief time on the witness stand.
Maggie Exantus said her brother “wasn’t making any sense” after his arrest and when she first spoke to him by telephone from the Woodford County jail.
“When he talked, you just could tell it was not him,” she said through tears.
After receiving medication at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in LaGrange, her brother was more talkative, Maggie Exantus said.
Edward Barbieri, a forensic toxicologist, also testified Thursday. He works for a private lab in Pennsylvania that did a drug screen on a sample of blood taken from Exantus shortly after his arrest.
Barbieri said no drugs were found in the sample, which the lab received 18 months after it was drawn from Exantus. Barbieri said it’s possible for drug compounds to degrade over time.
Barbieri acknowledged that the lab can’t find all synthetic cannabinoids.
“Because of the number of compounds out there, you can’t test for them all?” asked Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Eardley.
“That’s right,” Barbieri said.
