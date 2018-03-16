Police: Four people helped hide man after killing of a Pikeville police officer

Four people are charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the shooting of a Pikeville police officer.
On Thursday, John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, was captured and charged with murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He is accused in the death of Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton, who was shot while responding with a state police trooper to a call in the Hurricane community of Pike County late Tuesday night.
Michael Slone, 39, of Lexington, Gregory Slone, 54, of Pikeville, Amanda Dotson, 37, of Pikeville, and Jeanne Blackburn, 44, of Harold, also were arrested Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
WKYT-TV reported that Dotson provided a vehicle that she and Michael Slone used to pick up John Russell Hall when he called and asked them for a ride, according to state police.
They allegedly drove him to Gregory Slone’s house. State police told the television station that all four knew Hall was wanted and all four were at Slone’s house when he was arrested.
They were being held in the Pike County Detention Center.
WKYT reported that Hall pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday.
Hamilton, 35, had been on the police force for 12 years and leaves behind a wife and infant daughter.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments