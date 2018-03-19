Crime

Man shot, killed Sunday morning in Lexington.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 19, 2018 07:37 AM

A 28-year-old man who was shot Sunday in Lexington on Trent Circle died later that morning at St. Joseph East Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Sheddrick Dixon died at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, the coroner said.

Following a report of shots fired Sunday at 5:15 a.m., police found bullet holes in several cars, but no victims, according to WKYT.

However, a men went to St. Joseph Hospital East hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound about the same time.

The shooting death of Dixon has been ruled as Lexington’s seventh homicide of 2018. All of the homicides have been from gunshots.

