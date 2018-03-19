Man shot, killed Sunday morning in Lexington.

A 28-year-old man who was shot Sunday in Lexington on Trent Circle died later that morning at St. Joseph East Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Sheddrick Dixon died at 6:06 a.m. Sunday, the coroner said.
Following a report of shots fired Sunday at 5:15 a.m., police found bullet holes in several cars, but no victims, according to WKYT.
However, a men went to St. Joseph Hospital East hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound about the same time.
Never miss a local story.
The shooting death of Dixon has been ruled as Lexington’s seventh homicide of 2018. All of the homicides have been from gunshots.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments