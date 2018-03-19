Jurors start deliberating if Indiana nurse was insane when he killed Versailles boy

Ronald Exantus should be found guilty of murder in the 2015 stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, a prosecutor told a jury Monday.
“Is he insane? I don’t think so,” Woodford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Eardley said in his closing argument.
But public defender Kim Green said in her closing that Exantus should be found not guilty by reason of insanity — that mental illness prevented him from obeying the law.
“We have shown you that Ron was insane,” Green told the jurors.
The seven men and five women on the jury began deliberations at 11:35 a.m. Monday after hearing five days of testimony.
If Exantus is found guilty, he could face the death penalty. He is also charged with burglary, two counts of second-degree assault for injuries to two of Logan’s sisters and one count of fourth-degree assault for injury to Logan’s father.
The possible verdicts for the jury on all counts are not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity, guilty but mentally ill or guilty.
If Exantus is found not guilty by reason of insanity, another hearing would have to be held to commit him to a treatment facility.
Exantus, a dialysis nurse, drove from Indianapolis to Versailles, a place he’d never been, entered the unlocked Tipton household before dawn, and stabbed the kindergartner in the head while the boy was in bed on Dec. 7, 2015.
In his closing, Eardley showed the bent knife with which Logan was stabbed.
“Think of the force used in that knife,” Eardley said.
Eardley cited evidence that Exantus knew that what he’d done was wrong.
When a Versailles police detective asked during a recorded interview what he’d done with the knife, Exantus answered, “Stabbed.” In the same interview, Exantus said he understood that he had killed a child.
Exantus could be heard on a body camera recording when police came upon him at the Tipton house, Eardley said. “I’m sorry, God,” Exantus said.
Exantus asked for an attorney when he was booked at the Woodford County jail, Eardley said.
That and other evidence shows that Exantus “appreciated the criminality of his actions,” Eardley said.
The defense, which doesn’t dispute that Exantus killed the boy, argues that Exantus cannot be held responsible for his actions because was insane from an underlying mental illness.
The jury heard testimony that Exantus was down on all fours and barked like a dog during his stay at a state psychiatric center, and that he tore out his dreadlocks while at the Woodford County jail. Exantus told police in a recorded interview that he was “re-enacting surgery” from the TV drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Green, the public defender, said people have tried to make sense of this case, but “the thing about insanity is there is no rationality.”
“Ron could not conform his actions to the law and you have seen no evidence to contest that,” Green told the jury.
Green noted that Exantus left Indianapolis without baggage, a coat, a weapon and a plan.
“This is not a man with a plan. This is not a man with intention. This is insanity,” Green said.
The trial was moved from Woodford County to Fayette because of pretrial publicity.
This is the first death-penalty case to go to trial in Fayette County since 2015, when Joel David Searcy was tried in the fatal shooting and robbery of an 82-year-old man.
The jury found him guilty of manslaughter, not murder, and with that verdict Searcy could not be sentenced to death.
