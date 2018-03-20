Jury wants nurse to serve 20 years in prison, but not for killing 6-year-old

A jury recommended Tuesday that Ronald Exantus serve 20 years in prison for assaulting the sisters and father of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, who was stabbed to death in his bed.

Late Monday, the jury found Exantus not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2015 death of the Versailles kindergartner in the same attack that injured his relatives. The jury found Exantus guilty but mentally ill on the assaults.

With the 20-year sentence, it’s possible Exantus could be eligible for parole in as little as 22 months, but that doesn’t mean he would get it.

In front of the jury, Logan’s mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, expressed her frustration with those verdicts during the penalty phase of the trial on Tuesday.

“Our last hope for closure was a guilty verdict (on the murder charge) and we were completely failed,” Heather Tipton said on the witness stand.

“Justice has not been served,” she said.

“There’s not a word on the English language to describe how we’ve been devastated,” maternal grandmother Nancy Rheinfrank testified.

At some point in the future, a court hearing will be held to commit Exantus to a treatment facility but that probably will not happen until after he serves his prison sentence in the assault convictions.

“There’s no way to come to terms with this,” Woodford County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Eardley told the courtroom.

Exantus, a dialysis nurse, drove from Indianapolis to Versailles, a place he’d never been, entered the unlocked Tipton household before dawn, and stabbed Logan in the head while the boy was in bed on Dec. 7, 2015.

Had he been found guilty of murder, he could have faced the death penalty.

A judge will impose sentence April 24 in Versailles. The judge warned that no one was to contact the jurors in the case. They can volunteer to talk.