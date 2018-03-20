Man considered armed and dangerous sought after body found near London

A body was found at a home outside London Tuesday, and police are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous in connection with the case.
The body was found at about 3:20 p.m. off Hunters Trace, about a half mile west of London. An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort Wednesday to determine the identity and cause of death, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
In connection with the investigation, the sheriff’s office is looking for Kenneth W. Lipscomb, 55.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Lipscomb is considered a missing person and they are seeking him “as a person of interest to check his well-being.”
They said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and law enforcement should be called immediately if he is encountered.
Lipscomb is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and balding with short brown and gray hair.
He might be driving a white 2011 Ford F-150 with a white camper shell attached. The license number is 568MMM.
