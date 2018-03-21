Killing girlfriend over inheritance gets Lexington man 21 years in prison

A Lexington man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting death of his girlfriend.
William Raleigh Pomeroy, 46, pleaded guilty to the murder of Amy Koegel, 43, and evidence tampering in February, days before he was to go on trial.
Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis sentenced Pomeroy to 20 years for murder and one year for tampering, to be served consecutively.
Pomeroy declined to make a statement before sentencing. But public defender Clay Sousley said Pomeroy “recognizes the pain that he’s caused and will be forever sorry for that.”
Never miss a local story.
Koegel’s body was found in May 2016 in the back yard of the house on Pinkney Drive where the couple lived. The road is between Mason Headley and Red Mile roads off of Versailles or Harrodsburg roads.
While conducting a welfare check, police found Koegel’s body beneath a blue tarpaulin on a paved area.
Pomeroy later confessed that he and Koegel got onto a fight over how to spend a $3,500 inheritance, a police detective testified in 2016 preliminary hearing. Pomeroy had wanted to spend the money on cocaine.
During the fight, Koegel pulled a nickel-plated revolver on Pomeroy, but he took it from her and shot her, Detective Tyson Carroll testified.
Pomeroy then put a pillow beneath her head and shot her several more times, Carroll testified.
The tampering charge was filed because Pomeroy got rid of the gun. Pomeroy will receive credit for 670 days he has spent in jail since his arrest.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments