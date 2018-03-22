Lexington Police are searching for this man who robbed Fifth Third Bank on Leestown Road Tuesday.
Watch this video and help Lexington police catch a gun-wielding bank robber

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 22, 2018 03:23 PM

Video has been released of Tuesday’s robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Leestown Road.

The robbery occurred at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, when employees stated that an unknown black male wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and bandana entered the bank with a handgun, police said. After he demanded money from the clerk, he took the cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV that was waiting outside.

The vehicle was seen traveling inbound on Leestown Road, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

