Suspect in Scott County murder pleads guilty to federal child-porn charge

A man accused of killing a former Scott County school bus driver pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge related to child porn.
Nicholas Aaron Willinger, 34, faces five to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. Another count of possession of child pornography was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. U.S. District Judge Joseph Hood scheduled final sentencing for June 25.
Defense attorney James Michael Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye did not know what impact, if any, the federal plea will have on the murder, robbery and burglary charges that Willinger faces in Scott County. Willinger was indicted in the slaying of Glenda Sue Jones, 68, who was found dead in her house near Sadieville in 2010.
Willinger was arrested in 2014 and had been in jail until Jan. 14, when he was released to home detention with an electronic monitor.
Two days after his release from jail, he was arrested on the child porn charges. Willinger allegedly possessed dozens of videos containing child pornography on a personal computer, according to federal court documents.
The videos were found on a laptop computer seized from Willinger’s parents’ home during the state murder investigation. Willinger told a detective that the computer was his and that only he had access to it.
A forensic examination of the computer found peer-to-peer file-sharing programs often used to share child porn, and 45 videos ranging from a few minutes to 90 minutes in length.
As part of the plea agreement, Willinger will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.
Ciji Jefferson of Sadieville pleaded guilty in early 2015 to complicity to second-degree burglary in connection with the Jones case. Jefferson’s indictment said that she told Willinger that Jones had a large amount of money in her home and that Jones wouldn’t be home on a particular date.
Jefferson accompanied Willinger to the Jones’ house and, intending to share in the proceeds of the burglary, waited outside in a vehicle while Willinger allegedly went inside.
Willinger’s indictment said he killed Jones by striking her in the head with a blunt instrument.
The state murder trial has been delayed after the prosecution said physical evidence will require additional DNA testing.
Two years ago prosecutors informed the defense that Kentucky State Police had lost several reports on interviews conducted during the murder investigation. But a judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the case against Willinger.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
