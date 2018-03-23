A man angry about road work in front of his home yelled at workers, fired a gun.

A Berea man who allegedly fired shots after berating some state road workers was arrested and charged Friday in Madison County, a deputy sheriff said.
No one was injured but Jeff Mayne, 56, was charged with six counts first-degree wanton endangerment, said Deputy Michael Stotts, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The guy came out outside (of his home), mad because of what he said the road department was doing to his family’s land” on Old U.S. 25, Stotts said. “He was yelling and cussing at them. He went back inside, pulled out a weapon, shot it a couple of times.”
Stotts said he didn’t know if the shots were fired directly at the workers. The incident happened sometime Friday morning.
Mayne was also charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Stotts said.
First-degree wanton endangerment is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
