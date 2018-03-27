Man robs two Lexington gas stations within minutes

Lexington police are searching for a man who they say robbed two gas stations in just a few minutes early Tuesday morning.
The robberies occurred at the Circle K on Leestown Road and South Forbes Road around 2:35 a.m. After that, the same man allegedly robbed the Speedway across the street at Leestown and North Forbes Road, police said.
At the Circle K, the clerk told police the suspect was acting suspiciously while inside the store and was asked to leave, according to police. Instead of leaving, the man said he had a weapon and stole money from the register and cigarettes from behind the counter, police said.
Just a few minutes later, a similar robbery occurred at the Speedway. The clerk there said a similar-looking man said he had a weapon and stole cash, according to police.
The suspect was described as a man in his mid 30s wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black pants, police said.
