Female deputy jailer accused of having sexual contact with inmate at Central Kentucky jail

A deputy jailer at the Bourbon County Detention Center faces charges in connection with having sexual contact with an inmate, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
Tiffany Dawn Tully, 38, of Brooksville was arrested Friday with second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree official misconduct, state police said in a release. Tully allegedly had sexual contact with an inmate while she was working, the release said.
Tully was released on $3,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 4 in Paris before Bourbon District Judge Vanessa Dickson.
Second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree official misconduct are misdemeanors. Each offense is punishable by up to a year in jail.
The case remains under investigation by state police.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
