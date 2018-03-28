Heather Clark, left, and Carlton D. Douglas.
Crime

There were roaches, no running water. Now, 2 charged with endangering small children.

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

March 28, 2018 12:38 PM

A man and woman were charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor Tuesday after unsanitary conditions were found in their residence, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Detective John Hill and Deputy Cody Harrell responded to a Reverend Gene Young Road residence north of Williamsburg for a welfare check.

A citizen had contacted Whitley County Sheriff Colan J. Harrell with concerns that children were in danger at that location. Upon arrival, Hill and Deputy Harrell saw “generally unsanitary conditions,” including what were believed to be roaches in and around food, a release said. The residence had no running water.

Social services determined that three children, ages 4, 3 and 1, should be removed.

Heather Clark, 30, and Carlton D. Douglas, 19, were charged. Clark and Douglas are not parents of the children, but had been entrusted with their care, the sheriff’s office said.

“You hear the phrase, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Harrell said. “Well, we do something. I’m pleased this individual felt comfortable enough to share their concern and confident that we would investigate their suspicions. Improving law enforcement and community connections has been a focus of mine, and here you can only imagine what it would be like with children of that age in a place without water (if they) hadn’t been protected by a concerned citizen.”

Clark and Douglas were taken to the Whitley County jail.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

