Murder suspect killed on school grounds in Elizabethtown

A suspect in a shooting death earlier in the day was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by Kentucky State Police behind John Hardin High School.
Authorities say a man believed to be responsible for shooting his wife to death on Wise Lane in Elizabethtown drove to the high school to pick up his child when he was confronted by police behind John Hardin High School. The man was shot and killed by Kentucky State Police. Media outlets were reporting that the shooting occurred around 1 p.m.
KSP Post 4 spokesman said police were notified of the shooting and contacted the school district to go on lockdown so the individual couldn’t enter the building.
He said the man was located behind the school in a van and was shot and killed. He couldn’t confirm if the man pulled a gun on police.
Never miss a local story.
Gregory said KSP, Radcliff Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office arrived at JHHS to try and locate the individual.
Three schools — John Hardin High School, Bluegrass Middle School and New Highland Elementary School — were placed on lockdown before 1 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted at the middle school and elementary school around 1:45 p.m.
All students were safe during the lockdown.
School officials and law enforcement are expected to share more information this afternoon at a news conference.
Check back in with Kentucky.com for more details as they develop.
Comments