Crime

Surveillance video catches man sneaking through Lexington car dealership window

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 28, 2018 04:32 PM

Lexington police are asking for help as they search for a man who was caught on camera crawling through the window of a Lexington car dealership to steal tools and an SUV.

The man was caught on surveillance video breaking into the Car-Mart at 401 E. New Circle Road. Video showed that the man spent several minutes inside the building before taking several tools and other items, according to police.

The suspect also made off with a stolen SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

