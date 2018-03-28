Cat burglars: Decked out in UK blue, duo hit a Versailles hardware store

Police are searching for two people who were filmed last week stealing three donation jars from the Ace Hardware store on North Main Street in Versailles.
The two people entered the hardware store last Thursday night and were caught on surveillance camera walking around the store, Versailles police Lt. Michael Fortney said. They reportedly ended up taking three donation jars that were sitting at the cash register.
An unspecified amount of cash was taken with the donation jars, Fortney said. One of the jars benefited the Versailles Police Department’s Cops for Kids program and another was for the Woodford Humane Society.
In the video, the suspects can both be seen wearing bright blue hoods with holes cut out at the eyes. One of the suspects wore a blue University of Kentucky sweatshirt and the other wore a dark shirt or jacket.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3126.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
