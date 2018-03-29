Crash near UK turns into Lexington’s 8th homicide with man’s gunshot death

Police have made an arrest after a man involved in a crash near the University of Kentucky Sunday died of a gunshot wound.
James Potter, 36, of Richmond, was shot in the head near Maxwelton Court and died Thursday as a result of his injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office. Potter was driving the vehicle that hit a university-owned building on Sunday, according to Lexington Police spokesperson Brenna Angel.
Chase W. Helvey, 24, has been charged with murder in Potter’s death, according to police. He has also been charged with first-degree assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
A woman who was in the car with Potter also suffered “very serious injuries,” Angel said earlier this week. On Thursday Angel said the woman, 29, had blunt force injuries.
The investigation began when UK police were called to the Maxwelton Court crash on Sunday. By Monday it was determined that the two victims involved in the crash had been assaulted before the collision, according to Lexington police.
Investigators believe Helvey assaulted the woman at his home on Maxwelton Court. She tried to flee with Potter and Potter was shot, according to police.
Potter’s homicide is the eighth of the year in Lexington. Suspects have been arrested in three of the eight homicides, according to police data.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
