Crime

He got out of jail on bond. Now he’s connected to thefts, gas station robberies

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 01:09 PM

A man who was released from the Fayette County Detention Center earlier this month is believed to be connected to more than a half-dozen other crimes, including two armed Shell station robberies Friday, police said.

Shane Alexander Kennedy, 30, is wanted for multiple thefts, according to the Lexington Police Department. He has active warrants for failing to appear in court on burglary charges and a probation violation.

He was previously arrested March 7 on burglary and auto theft charges. He allegedly broke in to Circle 4 Discount Auto on New Circle Road by breaking a store window. Police say he then went through desk drawers, found a key to a 2003 Ford Expedition and drove away in the vehicle.

Kennedy was released on $1,000 bond, and police now say he’s connected to at least six more incidents.

Kennedy allegedly robbed the Shell gas station at Nicholasville Road and Southland Drive at 3 a.m. Friday, and then the Shell station at Winchester Road and Thunderstick Drive at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information about Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

A man was caught on camera breaking into a Lexington auto dealership in February by sneaking through a window and then stealing tools and an SUV. Video courtesy of Lexington Police Department

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

