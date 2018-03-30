He got out of jail on bond. Now he’s connected to thefts, gas station robberies

37 Surveillance video: Burglar wiggles through auto dealership window Pause

25 Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

32 Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

81 'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

80 Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

45 'It really doesn't change anything'

125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students